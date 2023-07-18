Al Nassr are close to completing the transfer of Alex Telles



Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United left back Alex Telles.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a verbal agreement in place between the parties.

“Al Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Alex Telles from Man United, here we go soon! “

“There’s a verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs. Waiting for the documents/check details. Al Nassr want both Seko Fofana and Telles to join in the next days.”

