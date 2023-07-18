Al Nassr are close to completing the transfer of Alex Telles

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United left back Alex Telles.
According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a verbal agreement in place between the parties.
EXCL: Al Nassr are closing in on deal to sign Alex Telles from Man United, here we go soon! 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦
There’s verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, waiting for the documents/check details.
Al Nassr want both Seko Fofana and Telles to join in the next days. pic.twitter.com/1gmI7oEEOw
