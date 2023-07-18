Home » Al Nassr are close to completing the transfer of Alex Telles

Al Nassr are close to completing the transfer of Alex Telles

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United left back Alex Telles.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a verbal agreement in place between the parties.

“Al Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Alex Telles from Man United, here we go soon! “

“There’s a verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs. Waiting for the documents/check details. Al Nassr want both Seko Fofana and Telles to join in the next days.”

