Andre Onana to become fourth most expensive goalkeeper of all time after move to Manchester United

Manchester United are set to announce their second signing of the summer transfer window this week with the addition of Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

Erik ten Hag has secured his number one target to replace David de Gea with Onana expected to join United on their pre-season tour of the States at the end of the week.

An overall fee of 51 million Euros plus bonuses was enough for Inter to part with their number one and in doing so has made Onana one of the most expensive goalkeepers of all time.

The price tag puts Onana fourth on the list of fees paid for a goalkeeper, as confirmed by Italian football journalist Tancredi Palmeri on his Twitter page.

Manchester United signing Onana at 51m€ means he turns 4th most expensive goalkeeper ever, slightly behind Buffon 2001 1. Kepa 80m€

2. Alisson 62.5

3. Buffon 52.5

4. Onana 51

5. Ederson 40

6. Courtois 35

7. Cillesen 35

8. Neuer 30

9. Pickford 28.5

10. Ramsdale 28 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 18, 2023

Onana sits just behind Gianluigi Buffon, who moved from Parma to Juventus for €52 million over two decades ago.

Alisson’s €62.5 million move to Liverpool puts him second on the list, with Kepa Arrizabalaga’s eye watering €80 million move from Athletic Club to Chelsea comfortably sees him top the table.

Ederson sits behind Onana, with his €40 million switch from Benfica to Manchester City making up the top five.

Onana’s arrival at Old Trafford marks the start of a new era at the club with David de Gea having held the number one spot for over a decade.

The Cameroonian has emerged as one of Europe’s leading goalkeepers after an outstanding season last year with Inter Milan and a successful spell with Ten Hag at Ajax previously.

Onana’s ability to start attacks is aligned with Ten Hag’s philosophy of building from the back and he is expected to transform the way United play.

The boss will no doubt be delighted with the signing and will hope it’s another building block in his plans to get United back to the top of European football.