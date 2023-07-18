Andre Onana transfer fee confirmed as player leaves Inter Milan for Man United



The final fee agreed between Manchester United and Inter Milan for the transfer of Andre Onana is €51 million plus €4 million in bonuses, according to The Athletic.

The outlet states that “How Onana completes his medical is still to be decided.

“The 27-year-old could fly to Manchester for tests but he may do elsewhere before joining up with United on the club’s pre-season tour of the U.S. Erik ten Hag and his team fly out from Scotland on Wednesday after facing Lyon in Edinburgh.”

This is likely to avoid delays in getting a visa first to allow him entry to the UK and then to the USA within 24 hours.

The transfer fee quoted as “exclusive” by reporter Laurie Whitwell is actually that reported here last night that was divulged by Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio.

In truth, the British media has lagged behind the Italians on the Onana transfer saga but confirmation from The Athletic is always reassuring for fans.

Whitwell also states that an official annoucement is not expected today as the clubs dot the I’s and cross the T’s and the medical takes place.

Onana will sign a five-year contract with the Red Devils, replacing David de Gea, who left after his contract ran down.

De Gea had been between the sticks at Old Trafford for 12 years.

As stated yesterday, the confirmed price for Onana represents a rare triumph in negotiations for United, who finally managed to get Inter down from the €60 million they had been demanding.

For the Nerazzurri, however, it is still a fantastic bit of business, having picked up the Cameroonian on a free just 12 months earlier.

Both clubs will now turn their attentions toward finding a striker.