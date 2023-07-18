Aurélien Tchouaméni not interested in leaving Real Madrid this summer despite Manchester United interest

Manchester United transfer activity is gathering pace with goalkeeper Andre Onana set to be confirmed as the club’s second summer signing following the capture of Mason Mount.

However, Erik ten Hag will not want the club to stop there and is expecting further additions to his squad in the coming weeks.

United are widely expected to sign a centre-forward, with Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund the favourite as things stand.

Additionally, Ten Hag is hoping to add another midfielder to his ranks and a raft of names have been linked.

One of which is Real Madrid’s French international Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Real Madrid are reportedly open to offers for Tchouaméni, in an attempt to raise funds required to secure the blockbuster signing of Kylian Mbappe.

However, as reported by Spanish media, Tchouaméni isn’t keen on the idea of leaving the Spanish giants so soon after arriving.

Liverpool also have a long standing interest in the player but it’s believed Tchouaméni is happy to fight for his place in Madrid’s packed midfield.

“The player, firm in his idea of succeeding in white (Madrid), rejects the option of leaving Madrid,” AS reported.

Tchouaméni played 50 times for Real Madrid last season and would add undoubted quality to any team across European football.

However, it doesn’t look as though a move is going to happen this summer and Ten Hag will have to turn his attentions elsewhere to bolster his numbers in the middle of the park.

Sofyan Amrabat has been hotly linked with a move to Old Trafford and represents a much more realistic option economically for the club.

The United boss will be hoping the club can move quickly to ensure he has the most amount of time to work with new signings before the start of the new season.

United’s pre-season schedule will see the Reds taking on Olympique Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday before flying out to the US at the end of the week.