Axel Disasi: Available for €45-50m as Manchester United talks ‘ongoing’



Manchester United appear to remain in the market for a new centre-back, according to reports.

Florian Plettenberg has claimed French defender Axel Disasi is available for “around €45-50m” with discussions between United and Monaco “ongoing.”

The journalist also reports Newcastle are interested in Disasi, with the Tyneside club “pushing” for his services.

As explained here previously, Disasi may have already agreed personal terms with Newcastle, suggesting they are further ahead in the race than United.

Plettenberg confirms, however, that United officials are still in communication with their Monaco counterparts, indicating the club retains hope of a deal.

This news comes on the heels of Harry Maguire being relieved of the United captaincy, with a meeting reportedly occurring between the defender and Erik ten Hag in which the manager expressed his preference for Maguire to leave the club.

West Ham were strongly linked with the England centre-back although this deal appears unlikely. Maguire is reportedly “considering his options” in the wake of developments.

The uncertainty around Maguire’s future explains, however, why United are continuing to hold talks with Disasi.

The Frenchman is the quintessential Ten Hag defender, ranking in the 96th percentile for progressive carries and progressive passes while clocking in at the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons and touches. He stands 190cm tall while also retaining the athleticism to play the high line ten Hag covets.

The club may be forced to wait for departures from Old Trafford however, before they can bring further players in. Plettenberg asserts United must “sell” Maguire in order to fund a move for Disasi.

And with a quoted price of €45-50m (around £39-£44m) for the Frenchman it makes sense why Old Trafford officials are biding their time. But, as seen with the unsuccessful pursuit of Kim Min-jae, a slower approach for a centre half does not always bear fruit.

With Newcastle actively “pushing” United may have to bite the bullet and make the move quickly.

