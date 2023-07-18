Boca Juniors continue pursuit of former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani



Argentinian giants Boca Juniors are prepared to sell several players in order to make room for former Manchester United centre forward Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international played in La Liga last season with Valencia, who faced a rare and unexpected relegation battle.

He scored seven goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Still under contract at La Mestalla for one further season, Valencia would be keen to keep hold of Cavani, but would reportedly be prepared to agree to his exit should a small transfer fee be offered or should the player plea to leave the club.

Argentinian outlet Ole has stated that Boca Juniors are still eager to sign their long sought-after forward target, who Jorge Almiron wants to lead the line for his side. They had previously aimed for Cavani’s signature last summer.

Indeed, The Peoples Person reported last month that Boca had reignited their interest in Cavani.

The 36-year-old scored 19 goals in 59 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.

Following a successful first season at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced Cavani to remain at United.

This act of convincing was seemingly a foreshadowing of what was to come—Cavani was one of the players accused of ‘downing tools’ during Ralf Rangnick’s interim managerial spell.

A caveat to Boca’s apparent clear path to signing Cavani is the club’s limit of foreign players, which they have reached.

Nicolas Migliavacca of Ole has suggested that Sebastian Villa (Colombia), Juan Hurtado (Venezuela), and Oscar Romero (Paraguay) are the players who Boca are willing to sell so Cavani’s transfer can be completed.

Cavani is allegedly keen to play for Boca and happy to move back to South America, where he can also feature in the Copa Libertadores—the continent’s equivalent to the UEFA Champions League—for the first time in his career.

He will, however, have to wait for Boca to clear deadwood before the move to Buenos Aires can be initiated.

