David de Gea begins talks with Saudi clubs in “huge money” deal



David de Gea could be set for a huge payday after leaving Manchester United, if recent reports are to be believed.

Football Insider reports that the Spaniard has held “positive talks” with Saudi clubs and agent Jorge Mendez is working to get a “huge money” deal over the lines.

De Gea has been a free agent since July 1st, when his United contract expired and both, the club and the player decided not to renew.

Since the announcement, speculation on David De Gea’s next club has run rampant.

Most recently, The People’s Person reported that Sevilla are interested in securing his services if incumbent goalkeeper Yassine Bounou moves on.

Of course, it is likely that no team will be able to match the terms on offer by Saudi Arabia.

The decision then is up to De Gea. He can either stay in Europe and continue to compete for trophies at the highest level, albeit it reduced terms from his United contract.

De Gea’s trophy cabinet so far hasn’t done justice to the calibre of talent that he was at his peak so this option must appeal to him.

Or, he can choose to take the huge deal on offer from Saudi Arabia and make further cash on what was already a contract that made him the highest-earning goalkeeper in world football at Old Trafford.

The Gulf country has become a hot market for European stars this transfer window, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Ruben Neves choosing to leave Europe, among others.

Therefore, the quality of the league has undoubtedly improved and looks to continue to do so in the future.

The report states that the Saudi option is currently appearing to be the most likely destination for the Spaniard in a move that would pull the curtains down on the European career of arguably the world’s best goalkeeper at his peak.

