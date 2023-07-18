Dean Henderson may have to go on Man United’s USA tour despite Nottingham Forest interest



Wantaway Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson could find himself boarding the plane for the club’s summer tour to America despite interest in his signature, a new report claims.

Henderson is currently recovering from a thigh injury sustained in January while on loan at Nottingham Forest that required surgery.

He is back in training but was not quite ready to take part in United’s first pre-season game against Leeds United in Oslo last week.

The 26 year old fell out badly with the club after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allegedly reneged on a promise that he would be his number 1 in the 2021/22 season.

Henderson got long Covid at the start of that campaign and David de Gea hit a purple patch of form, not allowing Henderson another chance.

The Englishman was then denied a loan move in the winter window by Ralf Rangnick, which angered him even further.

Last summer he went on loan to Forest, on his own admission without even speaking to new coach Erik ten Hag.

Both club and player have been keen to make that move permanent this time around, but it has been reported that United have been delaying negotiations until they secure the signature of Andre Onana.

This has led to frustration from Forest and there have been reports that Steve Cooper has started looking elsewhere.

Now, according to The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst, “unless there is a breakthrough in negotiations the 26-year-old has been told he will travel to the United States on Wednesday.

“It is understood Forest initially proposed another loan deal with an obligation to buy if Henderson made a certain number of appearances.”

However, United would prefer a sale rather than yet another loan for the player, according to most sources.

“Henderson expects to join Forest permanently and the club’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, personally informed Henderson of their intention to do a £30million deal with United after Forest secured their Premier League status,” Luckhurst adds.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri adds that “Dean Henderson remains a priority into the mind of #NFFC’s bosses even though Jean Butez’s part of the list.”

With his relationship with his parent club seemingly pushed to the limits if not fractured beyond all repair, the last thing that Henderson would want would be to go on a tour with estranged colleagues for a club he has no intention of playing for again.

In truth, although his outburst last year was ill-considered, Henderson has every reason to feel let down by United, who have consistently failed to do right by the academy graduate.