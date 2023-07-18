Edwin van der Sar provides fantastic health update and confirms he is out of intensive care



Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has issued a hugely positive update on his recovery from a brain haemorrhage.

The former goalkeeper was admitted to an intensive care unit in Croatia earlier this month after falling ill with bleeding of the brain.

His wife Annemarie, through a series of updates via Ajax, kept everyone abreast of Van der Sar’s condition.

In one, she confirmed that he was not in any fatal condition and was even communicative.

Later on, Ajax released an encouraging statement which revealed that the 52-year-old had been expatriated from the hospital in Croatia to a new intensive care unit in the Netherlands.

Van der Sar himself has now shared an update on social media.

Alongside a lovely picture of himself and Annemarie, the Dutchman wrote, “First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great and supportive messages.”

“I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit.”

“However, I’m still in hospital.”

“I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!”

This undoubtedly comes as incredibly cheerful news to many United supporters and even people beyond the fanbase who have been keeping tabs on the unfortunate situation.

Hopefully, Van der Sar makes a full recovery in no time and gets back to his feet.

The ex-United man, who won 130 caps for his country, stepped down from his role as CEO of Ajax in May after the Eredivisie giant’s disappointing season which saw them fail to qualify for the Champions League.

During his time at Old Trafford, Van der Sar made more than 250 appearances and won multiple trophies including four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

