Erik ten Hag and Man United suffer injury setback as Tyrell Malacia is ruled out of USA tour



Manchester United have confirmed that defensive duo Tyrell Malacia and Rhys Bennett have picked up injuries and as a result will not travel with the rest of the squad for the United States pre-season tour.

According to the club’s official website, as the team travels to Edinburgh to face Lyon tomorrow, Erik ten Hag will only be able to call on the services of eight defenders.

These are, Jonny Evans, Alvaro Fernandez, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams.

Earlier today, news broke that former Leicester City star and United academy graduate Johnny Evans had signed a short-term deal to enable him to travel with the Red Devils for pre-season.

Evans has been training at Carrington to keep fit while searching for a new club following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League.

After Lyon, United are set for blockbuster clashes in the US against Wrexham, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Malacia, who was one of the players that came back to training on Saturday, will remain behind to focus on his recovery ahead of the 2023/24 season.

This time last year, the Netherlands international was the only new recruit who travelled on tour after completing his switch from Feyenoord to the Eredivisie.

Last term he managed 39 appearances in all competitions for United but is still waiting for his first goal in red.

Malacia primarily played the role of Luke Shaw‘s deputy.

The 23-year-old’s absence will likely see Alvaro Fernandez given an opportunity to impress Ten Hag and stake a claim in the side.

For Malacia, the goal is to be up and running just in time for the new season.

