Former academy graduate Jonny Evans signs short-term deal with Manchester United



Manchester United are set to play their second friendly game of pre-season, this time against Olympique Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

United announced their travelling squad and as expected, the players who joined training late after their international exertions did not make the cut.

However, there was a surprise in store as former Champions League winner Jonny Evans, who had left the club back in 2015, was included in the squad.

Evans is back

The club have confirmed that the Northern Ireland captain has signed a short-term deal which will enable him to be part of United’s pre-season tour.

“Experienced defender Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal to enable him to take part in Manchester United’s upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego,” a club statement read.

The Peoples Person had reported that Evans was training at Carrington with the first-team and academy stars and it seems he has impressed Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

ℹ️ Erik has named a 24-man travelling squad for tomorrow's clash with Lyon, including Jonny Evans, who has signed a short-term deal.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2023

The 35-year-old is expected to travel to San Diego with the academy stars for their clash against Wrexham while the senior stars go to New York.

The United academy graduate had quite the glittering career during his time in Manchester, winning three league titles, the Champions League as well as two League Cups.

Evans to be part of pre-season

Evans also lifted the FA Cup with his former club Leicester City and has won all major club honours in England.

He is currently without a club after his deal with the Foxes ended and he is weighing up his next career move.

After the Lyon game, United are expected to name their full US tour squad after which the players will fly to New York.

All senior stars who are not part of the Lyon game will be training at Carrington.

Squad for Lyon game

Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop, Elyh Harrison, Matej Kovar.

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Alvaro Fernandez, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Amad, Antony, Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill, Jadon Sancho.