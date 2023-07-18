Galatasaray have decided to increase their offer for Fred after Man United rejected first bid



Turkish giants Galatasaray have made the decision to up the financial value of their offer for Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Last week Fabrizio Romano revealed that Galatasaray had submitted an initial bid for the Brazilian.

United swiftly rejected this proposal as it was deemed to be too low for a player of Fred’s calibre and experience.

There are multiple parties interested in the 30-year-old, who seems nailed on to leave Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

Apart from Galatasaray, Fulham and multiple other clubs both in England and Saudi Arabia are keen to secure the player’s services.

Galatasaray’s first offer was generally reported to be worth around €5m – €6m.

Previous reports stated that the 20-time English champions want as much as £20 million for Fred.

Aksam via SportWitness note that Galatasaray have not given up hope of signing the United number 17.

The Süper Lig giants are understood to “have no intention of giving up easily.” They are firmly aware what they presented consists the highest sum United have received to date for their player.

“In fact, Galatasaray have ‘decided to increase’ their bid for the Red Devils man, and the player’s desire to leave Old Trafford is ‘seen as a big advantage’ in their endeavours.”

With this in mind, Okan Buruk’s side have temporarily halted their pursuit of World Cup winner Leandro Paredes.

Fred is now their top priority and the club are fully focused on adding him to their ranks.

As uncertainty about his future with United rumbles on, Fred was named in United’s travelling squad that departed for Edinburgh ahead of the clash against Lyon on Wednesday.

Scott McTominay is another player and fellow member of the infamous “McFred” midfield who could be heading out of the door, with West Ham keen on the Scotland international.

