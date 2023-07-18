Gremio approach Manchester United regarding Facundo Pellistri loan deal, offer likely to be rejected



With Manchester United targeting multiple players to strengthen their squad ahead of manager Erik ten Hag’s second season, quite a few players are facing uncertain futures.

It is well-known that the Red Devils have a limited transfer kitty this time around and following Mason Mount’s signing and the impending arrival of Andre Onana from Inter Milan, the club will need to focus on selling players if they are to fund further arrivals.

Ten Hag has already shown his ruthless side as seen with David de Gea’s departure after 12 years at the club and he is not afraid of moving on academy stars as well.

United need to decide the futures of several academy stars

The likes of James Garner and Zidane Iqbal already find themselves in new clubs with the likes of Hannibal Mejbri, Scott McTominay and Dean Henderson also staring at potential exits.

A few youngsters are also expected to leave on loan with Facundo Pellistri heading that list.

The Uruguayan finally made his debut under Ten Hag last season after three seasons at the club and went on to make 10 appearances across all competitions.

But with the presence of the versatile Mount and Amad Diallo’s return to the squad, the 21-year-old might be better served going out on loan.

A lot of clubs have already expressed interest — Ten Hag’s former club Twente and Real Betis to name a few and another club has joined the list.

As per Grêmio News (via Sport Witness), the former Penarol star is attracting interest from Grêmio who were also interested in a loan move back in January.

The latest offer is said to be better financially as compared to the last one and in this, Grêmio are expected to pay 60% of the player’s wages and they would like a percentage of a future sale as a “showcase fee”.

The current offer is better as it is only a loan deal whereas the previous one included an option to buy and ultimately that was not lucrative enough and United ended up turning down the approach.

Pellistri unlikely to be heading out on loan to Gremio

Pellistri was yet to make his debut back then but the winger has since impressed Ten Hag and there are talks about a new long-term contract in the offing, after which a loan destination will be agreed.

The report also states that “there isn’t big optimism” about the deal going through due to the player’s current standing in the grand scheme of things.

United would prefer he goes to a European club as they have “patience” and believe the player will eventually come good so there is no need to send him back to South America.

Ten Hag is reportedly going to play him during pre-season and then a decision will be taken. If he does impress, maybe a first-team spot could open up.