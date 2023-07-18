Harry Maguire asked to leave by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during meeting



In order to successfully bring in more players, Manchester United also need to figure out a way to offload players and raise capital for manager Erik ten Hag to use during the summer transfer window.

While Mason Mount has already arrived from Chelsea and Andre Onana is on his way from Inter Milan, what Ten Hag truly wants is an elite striker.

A defensive midfielder and a versatile attacker are also required and in order for all that to come true, a few players need to sold for decent money.

Maguire’s uncertain future

One player whose future likely lies away from Old Trafford is that of Harry Maguire. The Englishman announced that after a meeting with the manager, he was asked to relinquish his captaincy.

While he has remained a model professional, it is clear to see that the Dutchman favours the defensive duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane with Victor Lindelof as backup.

The former Ajax coach also used Luke Shaw at the heart of defence over the former Leicester City star and he has now been asked to find himself a new club.

90min reported that the meeting with Ten Hag not only included the captaincy discussion but also about his future where the manager clearly told him he is not in his immediate plans.

“Erik ten Hag has communicated to Harry Maguire that it would be better for all involved if he were to complete a transfer away from Manchester United this summer, 90min understands.

“The latest conversation between Maguire and Ten Hag, it has been learned, is a move from the club to guide the 30-year-old through the exit door – in hope it will change Maguire’s stance of wanting to stay.”

The report mentions it will not be easy to offload the defender considering his wages and the price United hope to recoup from the sale. A loan deal might be agreed though a straight sale would be the preferred option.

Maguire’s camp has tried to figure out an exit route since the back-end of last season and while there are offers, United would likely ask for a decent fee which could be beyond the interested parties.

Maguire asked to leave but exit is complicated

It is said that Premier League clubs want a fair deal. especially knowing how desperate United are to sell the centre-back. So far, he attracted interest from West Ham, Newcastle as well as several Italian clubs.

Maguire has publicly declared his intention to stay and fight for his place and wanted to impress during pre-season and while the Red Devils would prefer a direct sale, Ten Hag is open to using him as a rotational option in case a move does not occur.

The England international’s unwillingness to depart resulted in United missing out on Napoli’s Kim Min-jae who instead decided to sign for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

In case Maguire does depart, a new centre-back will be targeted with Axel Disasi and Benjamin Pavard among the possible options.