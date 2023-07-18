Here we go: Manchester United’s Alex Telles joins Al-Nassr on a permanent basis



Manchester United and Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have reached an agreement over the transfer of Alex Telles according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Telles is set to join Al-Nassr on a permanent deal, almost three years after he arrived at Old Trafford from Porto.

As per the reliable Romano, “Alex Telles to Al Nassr, done deal and here we go! Agreement ready after deal revealed earlier today.”

“Understand Manchester United will receive £4m fixed fee plus add-ons.”

“Told salary will be 7m net per season plus add-ons.”

In recent weeks, Telles had been the subject of overtures from a number of parties, mostly from Portugal where he made a name for himself at the Estádio do Dragão.

Benfica were hot on the trail of the 30-year-old although the player himself rubbished such links.

Porto were also keen on bringing him back. Al-Nassr’s introduction into the race seemingly changed things and now the left-back will be re-united with Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he shared a dressing room with at Old Trafford.

As United’s players returned to training on Saturday ahead of the pre-season tour, Telles and Eric Bailly were conspicuously missing from Carrington.

The two were designated as “must-sells” with their situation made very clear – they have no part to play in Ten Hag’s future plans at the club.

For Ten Hag, the major positive is that he now has an additional £4m to spend on players he wants to recruit.

Telles’s departure will certainly be followed by more high-profile exits in the coming days.

