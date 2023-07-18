Leon Goretzka reveals desire to remain at Bayern Munich despite Manchester United interest

Manchester United transfer target Leon Goretzka has revealed that he wishes to remain at Bayern Munich despite interest from the Red Devils and other clubs.

A tweet from Florian Plettenberg stated that Goretzka has communicated his desire internally to the Bayern hierarchy, while his agents are not open to negotiations with any other clubs at this time.

This comes despite Bayern’s willingness to allow Goretzka to depart, with the club favouring the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer in midfield.

Earlier this morning, Fichajes reported that Bayern are open to bids in the region of €40 million for the German midfielder.

According to the media outlet, Man United are interested in the 28-year-old but no official bids have been placed.

Leon #Goretzka, internally he has made clear that he doesn’t want to leave FC Bayern this summer! ℹ️ His agents are not open for negotiations with other clubs at this stage. ➡️ #MUFC is still monitoring him as revealed – but ManUtd is more focused on #Amrabat now

➡️ Goretzka,… pic.twitter.com/Iy5qF70Ewk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2023

Last week, The Peoples Person reported that Goretzka had been officially transfer listed by Bayern and it was at this time that United were linked with the midfielder.

A box-to-box midfielder, Goretzka combines high energy with a physically robust style of football, which could be well-suited to the Premier League.

Naturally, this would make him an ideal transfer target as Ten Hag looks to bolster the Red Devils’ squad in an effort to catch up to rivals Manchester City.

Signing a player like Goretzka has become even more important to the Red Devils as several midfielders find themselves linked with moves away from Old Trafford this summer.

Fred has been put up for sale at a price of £20 million, with Fulham expressing interest in the player.

Turkish club Galatasaray are also interested in the Brazilian and remain in talks with United after their opening bid was deemed too low.

Fellow central midfielder Scott McTominay may also depart United, with West Ham reportedly interested in the Scottish international as they look to bolster their midfield after the departure of Declan Rice.