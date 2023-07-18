Man United set to bid worth up to €55m for Rasmus Hojlund with personal terms already agreed



Manchester United are preparing to step up their efforts to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

With the signing of Mason Mount already completed and Andre Onana only one step away from being officially announced, the Red Devils’ full attention is now on securing the services of a goalscorer for Erik ten Hag.

As it became increasingly clear that respective deals for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen would be extremely difficult to get over the line, Ten Hag soon trained his sights on a slightly cheaper target in Hojlund.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person covered a report which explained that United were expected to “relaunch” their attempts at signing the 20-year-old.

This came after the 20-time English champions’ proposal to offer up some players as part of Hojlund’s transfer to Old Trafford was rebuffed by Atalanta.

The reliable Alfredo Pedulla has now confirmed that a fresh bid from United is in the pipeline and could go in very soon.

“The next offer could go from 53-55 million euros plus bonuses to break through the 60 million euros quota.”

“Atalanta are asking for a fixed base of at least 60 million plus bonuses, but evidently the gap is not that wide and negotiations can continue. Manchester United are increasingly out for Hojlund.”

Pedulla also explains that the Dane has a good relationship with la Dea and while United are “at the top of his mind,” he is maintaining a very professional demeanour.

The Athletic and other British outlets are adamant Atalanta are holding out for €100 million but the most reliable Italian media are pitching it at the €60-€70 million mark.

Hojlund regards the opportunity to play in the Premier League as one that he simply cannot pass up on.

Amidst all this, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed that personal terms between Hojlund’s camp and United have already been agreed upon, something that we relayed here ten days ago.

United are aware they may fail in their pursuit of the forward if Atalanta do not display a willingness to compromise on the fee, and so are also holding parallel discussions with Randal Kolo Muani.

Alongside the Reds, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of Hojlund.

