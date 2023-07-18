Man United step up their interest in Randal Kolo Muani amid Atalanta’s high valuation of Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United are poised to step up their efforts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani even as they continue to pursue Rasmus Hojlund.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that United are set to table a €55m bid for Hojlund.

Atalanta value the Dane at a figure significantly higher than this. Talks remain ongoing to try and find common ground.

David Ornstein relayed that the Red Devils are also in parallel dialogue with Muani’s camp.

In the event that Atalanta refuse to budge, the Old Trafford outfit will pull out of a possible deal and focus all their attention on securing the Frenchman’s services.

This is backed by ESPN’s Rob Dawson who says, “Hojlund is a key target but Atalanta want at least €70 million ($78.6m) – a valuation that United don’t believe is a fair reflection for the 20-year-old who is at the beginning of his career.”

“Sources have told ESPN that United will test Atalanta’s resolve with a bid but the club are also working on a potential move for Kolo Muani.”

“The 24-year-old is high up on manager Erik ten Hag’s list of options after scoring 23 goals for Frankfurt last season.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of Kolo Muani.

Like United, the Ligue 1 champions have been priced out of moves for Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Frankfurt star is a slightly cheaper alternative and would be a quality addition at the Parc des Princes.

He however appreciates the Premier League and would prefer such a switch to France’s top flight.

The coming days will be decisive in determining which striker will be leading the line in Ten Hag’s set-up next season.

