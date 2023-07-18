Manchester United academy striker Charlie McNeill likely to be heading out on loan this season



Manchester United began their pre-season engagements with a comfortable 2-0 win against arch-rivals Leeds and will now face Olympique Lyon in Edinburg on Wednesday.

Both the goals against Leeds came in the second-half with manager Erik ten Hag picking an entire XI composed of academy stars.

The young stars performed better than their experienced counterparts and looked much more in command with fluid passing and inter-changing positions at will.

One Academy star missing

The Dutchman has already hinted that the Lyon game will pretty much follow the same script with the senior stars just rejoining practice after an extended break following their international exertions.

One academy star who was conspicuous by his absence against the Championship side was Charlie McNeill. He had been spotted training at Carrington the week before.

The 19-year-old had made his United debut in the Europa League last season and went out on loan to League Two outfit Newport County in the second-half of the campaign.

McNeill started 13 times, scoring twice and assisting once and he is eager to play regularly this season as well.

The Manchester Evening News have reported that the reason he was not picked for the Leeds game and he might not be a part of pre-season proceedings this time around is because another loan move is beckoning.

While the striker would prefer to play higher up the league pyramid this time around, a final decision will be taken based on the game time being promised to the starlet.

“The Manchester Evening News understands McNeill was not included in the side that travelled to Oslo because he is set to leave on loan again this summer.

McNeill eyeing League One loan this time

“A source stated that the teenage forward is not being pushed forward as part of the first-team training programme due to the fact that he will likely be leaving in the near future.

“It is understood McNeill is aiming to seal a League One loan move, though he could be persuaded to drop lower down the leagues again if the right opportunity presents itself.”

The England U-16 international was formerly a United academy graduate before he swapped shirts to join city rivals Manchester City.

He came back to the Red Devils in 2020 for an initial fee of €800k that could rise depending on certain criteria. The striker is famous for having netted over 600 goals at youth level.