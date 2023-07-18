Manchester United are the ‘priority’ for Rasmus Højlund



It is a well-known secret that Manchester United are prioritising the acquisition of a striker this summer, as Erik ten Hag continues his comprehensive overhaul of the squad.

A new number nine is considered an essential with a variety of different options across Europe considered.

The club appears to have settled on their man however. And, for the first time, we have confirmation of that man’s reciprocation.

Rasmus Højlund, the Danish forward plying his trade in Serie A, has reportedly indicated a relocation to the Premier League is his wish this summer.

Alfredo Pedullá reports Højlund has made the potential transfer a ‘priority’ for himself, such is the desire to join United.

As reported here, Erik ten Hag has already made contact with the Danish striker several times via video call, with the Dutch manager relaying how ‘keen to come’ to United’s prospective transfer targets are.

Further indications of Højlund’s intentions were noted by the player’s change in representation, with the Dane reportedly taking on Kees Vos (SEG International Agency) as his agent in May. Vos also represents Erik ten Hag.

This is the first time, however, there are tangible reports of Højlund’s personal reaction to the prospective transfer, rather than noise emanating from Manchester or his agency.

Pedullá goes on to claim the striker “won’t create problems for Atalanta” despite his individual wishes and that it will require a “super bid” to complete the transfer.

A player being willing to create issues for their parent club can be an important component in a difficult deal being completed. Antony demonstrated this last summer, publicly refusing to train or play for Ajax in the weeks prior to the confirmation of his move to United.

While such desire to play for a team can be interpreted as a positive by fans, Højlund’s refusal to engage in that behaviour should be received in a similarly positive fashion. The fact the young forward will not ‘create problems’ for his club infers a team-orientated mindset predicated on mutual respect.

It will, however, strengthen Atalanta’s negotiation position as they seek to extract the maximum amount from a United side desperate for reinforcements up front.

The Peoples Person reports United’s budget has been recently augmented to ensure Ten Hag has “all the financial power he needs”, amidst uncertainty over the proposed takeover bids. This increase may explain why the club feels capable of launching the “super bid” required to land the relatively unproven Højlund.

It appears Højlund is as much of a “priority” for United as United are a “priority” for Højlund.

