Manchester United vs Olympique Lyon: 3 things to watch out for in the club’s 2nd pre-season game



After brushing aside Leeds United in a youth-inspired 2-0 victory in their first pre-season game, Manchester United begin their tour of the USA with their second pre-season game against French side Olympique Lyon on July 19, 2 PM BST.

Lyon will also be playing their second game, having won against non-league De Treffers in the first one.

It promises to be an exciting clash with many storylines at play.

Here are the top three things to watch out for in the game-

Matej madness

Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar has returned to United after winning the Czech league and being named the best goalkeeper of the season.

With his modern playing style and momentum behind him, he also impressed greatly in the first game against Leeds.

Fans have been purring about his potential for a while now and with Onana pretty much a certainty to miss this one, the stage is set for Kovar to shine.

Lyon will provide a more stern challenge than Leeds did but Kovar has risen to every challenge so far.

The club clearly rates him highly, as evidenced by their interest in a new backup goalkeeper.

Zion Suzuki’s analysis by The People’s Person shows the Japanese will be an able backup option, thus leaving Kovar free to seek another season of regular first-team football instead of warming the bench at Old Trafford.

A good pre-season might help him land a loan move to a bigger league and eventually open up a route to Premier League football. He has already shown the quality to make it there.

Scouting Lyon up close

French clubs beyond Paris Saint-Germain are mired in financial difficulties. They also have some of the world’s best youngsters who are on the road to stardom.

The People’s Person reported earlier in the window that a firesale could happen at Lyon due to financial worries and United would be wise to be the first in the queue if something like that happens.

The likes of Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherkie, Castello Lukeba, and Sinaly Diomande are all highly-rated prospects who would be steals if Lyon entertained a sale.

Seeing them up close against the United squad will be a great scouting mission for the club. If somebody impresses greatly, then maybe the player playing against United in this one ends up playing for the club by the time the transfer window closes.

Get ready for MBC

Ever since Mason Mount’s arrival was confirmed, questions about his fit in the team have run rampant. If things go as predicted, a tactical change could be forthcoming, making this side one step closer to Erik ten Hag’s ideal team.

A midfield three of Casemiro-Mason Mount-Bruno Fernandes would arguably be one of the top midfield in the country.

Ten Hag had to chop and change last year in a 4-2-3-1, pairing Casemiro with Christian Eriksen. The Dane’s ball-carrying ability was necessary from deep, but it came at the cost of defensive fragility. Fernandes had to become a quasi box-to-box midfielder to cover for Eriksen’s defensive shortcomings, affecting the whole balance of the team.

In Mount, Ten Hag has the best of both worlds, which is why a move to a 4-3-3 makes sense now.

With Casemiro sitting at the base, Mount and Fernandes can function as “Free 8s”, where they will have the freedom to move forward and create chances but have the athleticism to get back and assist the Brazilian in the defensive phase.

As with every new tactical change, some growing pains can be expected. However, if and when this works, United will have a fluid and functional team for the first team under Ten Hag.

Exciting times ahead!

Besides these three, there are other storylines at play too.

Fans will tune in to check on Fred’s status after he missed the first game due to “workload management”. The expectation is that he will leave the club so him missing this game could solidify that notion.

An eye will also be on the performance of youngsters as Joe Hugill and Noam Emeran impressed in the first game. More convincing performances in the pre-season could see the emergence of this season’s Garnacho.

In conclusion, it promises to be a must-watch affair despite it being a pre-season fixture, with its ramifications sure to be felt beyond just the game.

