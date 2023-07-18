Manchester United will consider selling Anthony Martial if Rasmus Hojlund arrives



Manchester United have already undergone significant change in the goalkeeping department and a similar pattern could play out up front if manager Erik ten Hag gets his wish.

The club have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea with Andre Onana on his way from Inter Milan but what the Dutch manager really wants is an elite striker.

The Dutch boss had claimed United are severely lacking up front which resulted in United scoring the least amount of goals among the top seven teams in the Premier League.

United need a striker this season

After seemingly getting priced out of a move for primary target Harry Kane, United are currently trying to find a middle ground with Atalanta for their wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

So far, the Bergamo-based outfit are sticking to their guns and are asking for £86million, a price United think is ludicrous for a 20-year-old with only one year of Serie A experience.

But they are still trying for the Denmark international and The Daily Mail have claimed that if a deal can be cracked, it will in all likelihood signal the end of Anthony Martial‘s United career.

Apart from the Frenchman, Mason Greenwood is also expected to be sent out on loan as United still ponder what to do with the youngster in the long-term.

“With 25-year-old Marcus Rashford agreeing a new five year contract, Hojlund’s arrival would allow United to consider offers for Anthony Martial and send Mason Greenwood out on loan,” the report stated.

Martial out, Rasmus in?

United’s current striker options are Rashford, who was last season’s top scorer, but he is far more adept when playing down the left while loan signing Wout Weghorst has already departed the club.

Martial is the current No 9 but it is a mystery how the Frenchman has survived this long in Manchester. He was close to leaving last summer but salvaged his United career by impressing during pre-season.

But ultimately he let down Ten Hag due to his poor injury record and his general lackadaisical attitude while on the pitch.

Fans have continued to back him despite his mixed displays on the pitch but it is high time the club moves on and signs a truly elite striker.

His wages coupled with United’s asking price might prove to be too much for multiple clubs but Tottenham Hotspur are said to be admirers and that could allow United a shot at a possible Kane deal.