Official: Manchester United announce Marcus Rashford has signed new long-term deal



Manchester United have confirmed that Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford until 2028.

In a video released by the club in which Rashford is surrounded by his family members and loved ones, the forward also reiterated his commitment to United and his desire to continue developing under Erik ten Hag.

Part of the furniture. You and your family are forever United, @MarcusRashford 🫶#MUFC pic.twitter.com/xltE49bINt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2023

After months of negotiation, it was revealed by David Ornstein that an agreement between the Red Devils and Rashford over a fresh contract had been found.

This was later confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Rashford is now set to pocket around £325,000 per week.

He turned down more lucrative offers from foreign clubs and teams in the Premier League to remain at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 25-year-old told club media on his special day, “I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.”

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.”

“As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone.”

He added, “I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn’t be more excited for the future under this manager.”

United football director John Murtough remarked that Rashford has time and time again proved he knows what is required to succeed at such a great and historical institution.

Murtough pointed out that Ten Hag’s instructions and tutelage will only help the forward become even better and more dangerous on the pitch.

