Ryan Giggs’ charges over domestic violence allegations have been dropped

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has has all charges made against him for domestic violence dropped.

As reported by The Evening Standard, Giggs was due to stand before the courts for a retrial of the charges later this month.

Giggs was accused of controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He was also accused of assault by “losing control” and headbutting her and the common assault of Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw at his home in Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

However, the ex-United man has had all charged abandoned after lawyers withdrew the prosecution, meaning Giggs is now free of all accusations.

Prosecutor Peter Wright KC told Manchester Crown Court today (Tuesday) that Greville had “indicated an unwillingness to give evidence” in a retrial and after careful thought has decided no to proceed with the case.

“This is not a decision taken lightly,” said Wright.

Giggs has consistently denied the charges against him and lawyer Chris Daw KC released a statement on behalf of the former United man off the back of today’s decision.

“Mr Giggs is deeply relieved the prosecution has finally come to an end after almost three years in which he’s been fighting throughout to clear his name.

“He has always been innocent of these charges, there’s been very, very many lies told about him in court. He’s now been found not guilty of all the charges and going forward would like to rebuild his life and career as an innocent man,” said Daw.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Giggs, who stood down from his job as Wales manager after a period of leave relating to the charges at the back end of 2020.

Giggs played a record 963 times for United and remains the club’s most decorated player with 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.