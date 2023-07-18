Video: Andre Onana spotted leaving Italy for Manchester United to seal his transfer



Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has been spotted arriving at an Italian airport ahead of his flight to England to complete a sensational move to Manchester United.

A video posted by journalist Giovanni Albanese shows the Cameroonian alighting from a black van. He then stops to pose for pictures with a few fans before making his way into the building.

#Onana in partenza dall'aeroporto di Caselle: pronto per dare il via alla sua nuova avventura al #ManchesterUnited ✈ #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/HfPymmcWXZ — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) July 18, 2023

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano clarified that Onana was set to travel to England on Tuesday for his medicals with United.

This came after the Red Devils reached an agreement over a transfer fee with the Nerazzurri for the shot-stopper.

Romano has now given a fresh update on the 27-year-old’s journey from Italy.

The transfer guru explains, “After some changes to the plan due to flights issues [no problems for the deal, at all] Onana will travel to the UK in 40 mins.”

“Onana’s private flight scheduled at 10.30pm Italy time from Turin.”

“André will land in Birmingham later tonight. Medical tomorrow.

Erik ten Hag had earmarked Onana as his primary target to effectively replace David de Gea between the sticks.

De Gea’s tumultuous departure from the club only served to constrain United to step up their efforts for the former Ajax star.

Pending the outcome of the medical, Ten Hag will get his main man and re-unite with a player with whom he enjoyed so much success in the past.



