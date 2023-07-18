

Andre Onana is close to becoming a Manchester United player and a video of his comments about facing Erling Haaland in the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final has gone viral which would further endear him to Old Trafford.

In the video, the interviewer asks Onana if he is afraid of Haaland, who had passed the 50-goal barrier in the season.

Onana, unfazed, said that “a man is not afraid [of] a man”, and the only one he is afraid of is God, but he “doesn’t see him on the pitch”.

Despite Inter Milan being huge underdogs for the final, he stressed that they will give everything to win the game by working hard.

Andre Onana on Erling Haaland: Our Number One soon 🔜🛑 pic.twitter.com/212Ll1i5M3 — ًًً (@OnanaUTD) July 4, 2023

Although Inter did end up losing the final, Onana backed up his words emphatically.

Haaland was kept quiet in a nervy 1-0 win to City and the Cameroonian shone when the lights were the brightest.

His ball-playing skills completely negated Pep Guardiola’s side’s pressing and Inter were arguably the better team by the end of the game.

Onana’s thought process and confidence embody the kind of personality Erik ten Hag has looked to recruit in his tenure so far.

Fearlessness in the face of adversity is a trait United had arguably been lacking as was evidenced by the unusually large number of hammerings the team faced, even under Ten Hag.

With many players joining having that leadership trait, the dressing room seems united looking from the outside, a far cry from the leaky club that was before he came.

Onana’s arrival at United is just a matter of when, and not if. When he does arrive, he will have many more opportunities to jostle with the Man City’s Norwegian cyborg.

If his past comments are any indication, he will be up for the challenge and then some and the Red Devils will be better for it.

