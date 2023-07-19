“An utter charade”: Man United takeover sale drags on as Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stances are revealed



As the sale of Manchester United drags on, the two principal bidders for the club – Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe – have very different stances on the protracted process.

Almost nine months after the takeover was kickstarted by the Glazers, the United owners seem nowhere near to naming a preferred buyer.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan reports that as it stands, the American family are still nailed on to be custodians of the Red Devils by the time the new season starts on August 14 when Erik ten Hag’s men face Wolves at Old Trafford.

Keegan says that we are now firmly beyond a timeline which would see new owners take over the reins before the new campaign begins.

Even in the extremely unlikely event that the Glazers pick a preferred bidder in the next few hours, the necessary Premier League checks that could last up to eight weeks would mean that neither Sheikh Jassim nor Sir Jim will have control of United before the Wolves clash.

“Mail Sport understands that there are now concerns among those involved over whether the Glazers will sell. Some believe that the process may well be paused. The prospect of this lingering until autumn or even winter has been discussed in both camps.”

The Mail reveal that the Glazers were anticipating a bidding war but have been left disappointed that only two parties have expressed a strong interest.

Neither suitor has met their asking price of £6bn.

Keegan explains that in recent weeks, attempts have been made to try and constrain INEOS and the Nine Two Foundation to increase the value of their offers but these efforts have proved unsuccessful.

A source close to the takeover process told the newspaper, “They do not make more Manchester Uniteds. That means there is a massive premium involved. It is not a yacht or a helicopter, you can’t just go to a showroom and buy one.”

As the Glazers hold out for significantly more money, they are considering multiple factors. The additional revenue that could be netted from the extension of the Champions League and other club competitions means that they could sell United further down the line for an even higher fee.

In addition to this, plans that are already in motion to ease restrictions on multi-club ownership would see the likes of Saudi Arabia get involved, meaning the price will only go higher.

Also to be taken into account is that United are on an upward trajectory under Erik ten Hag – the club’s fortunes on the pitch are improving and this could be a factor in the Glazers ultimately deciding to stay as owners – a scenario that will almost certainly draw the wrath of supporters who have over the years made no secret of their hate towards the team’s current administrators.

The source who spoke to The Mail described this whole saga as “an utter charade.” They added, “Fans should be asking questions. Look at the time this is taking. Easter comes and goes, then the end of the season, now we’re approaching August and there is still no clarity.”

It’s understood that staff within the Theatre of Dreams share the same frustration and anger that fans feel.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Sheikh Jassim is “tired of being taken for a mug” by the Glazers. This same sentiment is noted by the reliable Keegan.

However, according to The Guardian, Sir Jim is not too worried and is exercising patience.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe is prepared for Manchester United’s protracted potential sale to enter the new season if required and is putting no timeframe on when the Glazers need to make a decision.”

Like the Qatari investors, he is yet to hear back from Raine Group or the Glazers since he lodged his latest bid. Nevertheless, Sir Jim remains optimistic.

