Andre Onana completing a medical ahead of Man United move



Andre Onana is currently completing a medical ahead of his big-money move to Manchester United, according to reports.

Sky Sports confirms the goalkeeper is undergoing the final stages of the transfer with the contracts set to be “formally signed” following assessments by United doctors.

The medical is considered a formality with the player arriving with no injury worries or fitness concerns.

Onana will then “join up with the rest of the squad” in the United States for the Red Devils’ pre-season tour, with the goalkeeper’s first game potentially coming against Premier League rivals, Arsenal, at the MetLife stadium in New York.

This news brings a resolution to a protracted transfer saga between United and Inter Milan. A final fee of €51 million (plus €4 million in bonuses) had been agreed subject to a medical after weeks of negotiations, as reported here.

It constitutes something of a masterstroke in the transfer market for Inter, who acquired Onana’s services on a free last summer only to receive a huge fee in return, at a time where the club is struggling financially.

Onana will sign on a five-year deal as he takes over the reigns from recently-departed David De Gea.

De Gea had been a rare constant at the club over the past decade, breaking United’s all-time clean sheet record while firmly establishing himself as the best-in-the-world at times. His style of goalkeeping had slowly grown antithetical to the demands of the modern game however, with the Spaniard’s inability on the ball and timidness from crosses a constant thorn in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Onana represents the opposite.

Having played under ten Hag as his number one at Ajax, Onana is a technically gifted goalkeeper who is as comfortable with the ball at his feet as in his hands. His performance in the Champions League final against Manchester City caused Guardiola to bemoan the futility in pressing Inter as Onana simply bypassed the press every time.

These abilities will be paramount to ten Hag’s continued evolution of the United squad. A goalkeeper with high levels of distribution and proactiveness was considered an essential this summer and the club have delivered the Dutch manager his number one target.

Ten Hag will be a very satisfied man with the news of this medical, as it is the final hurdle required for the deal’s completion.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted minutes ago that the medical has in fact been delayed, but should go ahead later. It is unclear whose information is more up-to-date.

Just for clarity — André Onana is not undergoing medical tests at Manchester United yet. 🔴 #MUFC There’s some delay on the original plan but it will happen later. He’s currently not at Carrington yet. Again, no issues — it’s just about plan/travel/flights. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023



