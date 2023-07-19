Andre Onana interview: describes Man United as “irresistable” and Erik ten Hag as “maestro”



Andre Onana has given an interview to Gazzetta dello Sport on his way from Milan to Manchester to complete his transfer from Inter to United.

The clubs have agreed a €51 million deal plus €4 million in bonuses to bring Onana to Old Trafford to replace David de Gea, who has left after his contract ran out.

Onana has worked with United boss Erik ten Hag before when they were both at Ajax. Ten Hag reportedly told the United board that the Cameroonian was his one and only choice to replace the Spaniard.

Late last night the shot stopper arrived at the airport to leave for Manchester and agreed to answer a few questions (source: GdS, today’s edition, p4).

First he was asked how he was feeling.

“I’m very well, I recharged at home, in Cameroon, and then I saw my teammates again in Appiano,” Onana said.

“Now I really want to start this new experience, exciting and with a coach [United manager, Erik ten Hag] who is a maestr for me.

“I’m going to a big league and a big club, which has a huge history just like Inter’s: I’ll start over from scratch and I’ll give everything every day to show new fans who I am.”

While admitting that he was sad to leave Inter, Onana admitted that “Playing in the Premier League and for a club like United is irresistible.

The interviewer asked the 27 year old how it feels to be joining a list of keepers that includes the likes of Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“Being chosen to continue this tradition makes me proud and responsible: I want to win trophies with my new companions,” he said.

“I’m excited to go to a huge club. And what goalkeepers have been here before me…”

The Cameroonian is due to have his medicals at Carrington today before completing the move. He is then expected to join his teammates on their pre-season tour of the United States, which starts on Saturday with a game against Arsenal in new Jersey.

That game could mark his debut.