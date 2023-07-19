Chelsea are not interested in signing Manchester United’s Harry Maguire



Chelsea have no interest whatsoever in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

This comes after a report /a> suggested that the Blues were keen on taking Maguire to Stamford Bridge in a shock transfer swoop.

On Sunday, the England international took to social media to confirm that he will no longer be United captain after holding extensive talks with Erik ten Hag.

He wrote in his statement that Ten Hag outlined his reasons for the drastic decision. Maguire also promised to support whoever succeeds him and takes the armband next.

The Sun relayed that Ten Hag’s move to strip him off the armband left the 30-year-old “angry, shocked and upset.”

Maguire is one of the players the Red Devils want to sell if a suitable offer arrives.

Alongside Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham were also mentioned to be in for the centre-back.

A subsequent report from Claret & Hugh stated that David Moyes’s side were “rapidly losing interest” in Maguire and were contemplating pulling out of a deal to land him.

The player made it clear his wish is to remain at Old Trafford amidst his unwillingness to take a pay cut.

As per The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, “They [Chelsea] are not interested in Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.”

Mauricio Pochettino now wants reinforcements in the backline after the devastating ACL injury suffered by Wesley Fofana. With Kalidou Koulibaly also gone to Saudi Arabia and Trevor Chalobah on the radar of Serie A teams, a new central defender is on the cards for the Blues.

Chelsea are said to want a tall centre-half. Maguire fits this description but at this point in time, he is not wanted by the London outfit, meaning United must carry on hoping that someone eventually comes to the table for their former skipper.

