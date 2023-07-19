Dan Gore impresses for Manchester United in 1-0 pre-season friendly win against Lyon



Manchester United beat French side Lyon by one goal to nil during the club’s second clash of the pre-season campaign.

A second-half goal by Donny van de Beek was enough to secure victory for United, who will face Arsenal next on Saturday in New York.

The Red Devils had five shots on target out of the total 13 shots they attempted.

In comparison, Laurent Blanc’s men failed to register even a single shot on target out of their total seven cracks at Matej Kovar.

United had a healthy 56% share of the ball to Lyon’s 44%.

The Reds stringed together 521 passes with a success rate of 85%. The Ligue 1 giants on the other hand made 408 passes with a pass accuracy of 82%.

One of United’s standout performers in Edinburgh was Dan Gore.

The academy graduate came on in the second period of the game as he did a week ago against Leeds in Oslo.

He seemingly picked up where he left off.

Gore had 42 touches of the ball to his name during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.

The midfielder managed a pass accuracy of 79% and one key pass. In addition to this, he found his target with his only crossing attempt.

In terms of big chances created, the 18-year-old created only one and successfully pinged as many long balls.

Gore embarked on two dribbles and came out on top on just one occasion. He was defensively superb considering he won four out of the seven ground duels he delved into.

The academy star won 100% of his challenges in the air.

He made one interception, one clearance and one tackle. The player crowned his display with an assist for Van de Beek’s goal.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Certainly, Gore did well and showed that alongside the likes of Kovar, Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Amad Diallo and Alvaro Fernandez, he could also force his way into Erik ten Hag’s thinking for a place in the senior team ahead of the upcoming season.

