Donny van de Beek says there’s still a chance he leaves Manchester United this summer



Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek has refused to definitively rule out an Old Trafford exit in the coming weeks.

The player spoke to the media after his only goal helped United beat Lyon in the team’s second pre-season clash.

Van de Beek got on the end of a good cross from Dan Gore to emphatically volley the ball into the bottom-right corner, beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

This is the first game the Dutchman has played since going off injured earlier this year during a game against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Van de Beek is one of the players United are keen to sell should a suitable bid for him arrive.

The 26-year-old has seemingly confirmed that his departure is indeed on the cards. He told The United Stand, “There’s still a chance I move, but we’re keeping it open.”

He was also questioned about Andre Onana’s imminent arrival at the club. Van de Beek and Onana of course played together at Ajax.

The United star said about Onana, “He’s a great goalkeeper. I played with him for many years. He has a great personality, he’s good with his feet and good on the line. My expectations of him are high. He’s a great person as well. I still speak with him sometimes…he’s top class.”

Furthermore, Van de Beek spoke to club media and gave a little bit of insight into how good it feelt to return to action for United.

The Netherlands international remarked that during the six months of recovery, he had to be mentally strong and his reward was finally being back on the pitch and scoring a brilliant goal.

He explained that while the match was obviously a friendly affair, to him it was much more than that considering the length of time he had been waiting to kick a ball in front of a crowd.

On his goal, the player stated, “If you would watch in the past, that’s the way I would score my goals. The cutbacks, shooting inside the box with my inside foot.”

United are set to face Arsenal next in New York and Van de Beek has more than put himself in contention to either start or play a significant part in the highly-anticipated Sunday match.

