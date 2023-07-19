Effective with and without the ball: Hannibal’s mature performance vs Olympique Lyonnais



This pre-season represents an important summer for Hannibal Mejbri’s Manchester United career.

An impressive performance against Leeds in the tour opener was followed up by a quieter, yet promising, display against Lyon in a 1-0 win at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Deployed in the number ten position, Hannibal was a constant source of energetic pressing who offered glimpses of his quality on the ball through incisive passing and adroit dribbles.

Playing only the first-half, Hannibal compiled three successful ground duels and one tackle, while retaining 100% passing accuracy. His pressing was also intelligent, helping to initiate turnovers in the opposition half and launching effective counter-attacks.

Stationed behind a pivot of Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount, it remains to be seen whether this number ten position is optimal for Hannibal however.

He appears a hard-working central-midfielder who imposes himself upon proceedings through physicality most noticeably. When coupled with his almost underutilised technical ability it produces the picture of a more classic number eight; capable of effecting the game in either direction.

Midfield has been an area of the pitch under intense scrutiny this summer. Mount was signed from Chelsea for a fee, and entrusted with a shirt number, which indicates he will be first choice. His natural accompaniments will be Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, leaving depth options as the only remaining points of contention.

United continue to be linked to a defensive midfielder – an attempt to provide cover for the almost-irreplaceable Casemiro – while Christian Eriksen is capable of providing the guile Erik ten Hag demands of his offensive midfielders. The number six and number ten position seem to be accounted for.

This leaves the number eight role.

The Peoples Person has reported on the potential of both Fred and Scott McTominay departing the club, with ten Hag reportedly “intent on offloading” the pair as he continues his squad restructuring.

The McFred duo are most effective in this number eight position, given the freedom to push forward and press the opposition while providing offensive threat. Their physicality is often their most effective attribute. If either, or both, were to depart, their role within the squad appears readymade for Hannibal’s skillset.

The Tunisian midfielder possesses the physicality and pressing ability of the pair, while retaining a more technically proficient skillset. He must, however, begin to impose himself more on games with the ball, rather than without if he is to be successful at Old Trafford.

His experience, and hot-headedness (should have received a yellow if not for the forgiving nature of a friendly), remain concerns but his performances in pre-season so far have demonstrated a promising template for his talents. It remains to be seen whether ten Hag will opt to utilise this next season or if Hannibal’s future lies elsewhere.

