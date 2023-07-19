Manchester United ‘more open’ to loaning Facundo Pellistri



If a young player needed an excuse to miss the opening game of a pre-season tour, representing your country at senior level is a reasonable one.

Having been selected for Uruguay’s international friendlies in June, and playing the full ninety minutes against Nicaragua in an impressive 4-1 win, Facundo Pellistri missed the match against Leeds in Oslo.

He did not feature against Lyon in a friendly today and his future at Old Trafford next season remains unclear.

It is a slightly unusual position for a youngster to find themselves in. Pellistri had made more appearances for the senior Uruguayan team than he has the Manchester United one – 12 internationally and 10 at club level.

Selected for the World Cup squad in Qatar, Pellistri was reportedly “eager” to leave United in the January transfer window, keen to pursue more playing time elsewhere on loan.

Old Trafford officials denied this request and Pellistri stayed for the remainder of the season, yet played more than expected.

In these minutes, the winger displayed a directness and proactivity with the ball at his feet which felt a refreshing contrast to the diffident Jadon Sancho or erratic Antony. A ten minute cameo against Charlton in the Carabao Cup was particularly impressive, with Pellistri delivering a simple yet effective assist for Marcus Rashford.

Two assists against Nicaragua in an equally impressive performance for Uruguay demonstrate the skillset which made United pay £7.65 million for a relatively unproven player. It’s a skillset which has been noted by teams across Europe.

The Athletic reports FC Twente are amongst a collection of teams to have “registered an interest in a loan” for Pellistri, with United “more open to one now” than they were the previous transfer window. The club are said to not made a “final decision” yet however, as potential incoming transfers will dictate outbound ones.

The Athletic details how if Pellistri “played centrally” rather than on the wing, there would be a much “clearer pathway to regular minutes” next season. As it stands, there is something of a blockade in this position. Rashford, Garnacho, Antony and Sancho are the clear first four for the two winger slots, with Amad and Pellistri waiting in the wings.

At this stage of their respective Old Trafford careers, Amad appears further ahead in the queue than Pellistri, though both may find themselves away from Old Trafford next season if United sign a new number nine.

A carefully selected loan feels the correct option for Pellistri next season, to a team where he’ll operate as the first-choice option and continue the development of his obvious talents.