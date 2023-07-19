‘How we want to see our team’ – Erik Ten Hag impressed in pre-season



Manchester United produced a professional performance in their second pre-season game of the summer tour, beating Lyon 1-0 via a brilliant Donny Van de Beek volley.

A comprehensive report of the game can be found here, with Erik ten Hag suitably impressed by what his players exhibited in Edinburgh.

The manager, speaking to MUTV, identified “a lot of positives” from the game. He praised United for playing “on the front foot” and displaying dynamism and aggression throughout the ninety minutes.

Comprehensive changes at half-time are common during friendlies with twenty-one players taking to the field. Ten Hag was, however, particularly impressed with his second half team, saying:

‘In the second half we totally dominated the game. Being in their half, staying in their half and there was some young lads who made very good impressions.’

The manager reserved some criticism however, identifying a continuation of the wastefulness in front of goal from last season. Ten Hag identified “three massive chances” in the first half which he told his players:

“…you have to score. That was our problem last year and we have to realise that and be more ruthless.”

The intensifying pursuit of Rasmus Højlund suggests ten Hag believes external investment is required to achieve this ruthlessness however.

The Dutchman reserved particular praise for Jonny Evans who fulfilled the role of the prodigal son returning today. Having rejoined United on a short-term contract, Evans donned the red shirt a full 2865 days after his final appearance in 2015.

Ten Hag commended the Northern Irish international’s second half performance, as well as his leadership qualities, giving rise to the notion Evans’ contract may last beyond the summer:

“You can see that he’s a really fine character. His personality, he’s a leader. He understands football so it’s nice to see him playing and he really contributed to the good performance of the team in the second half.”

The experience in Edinburgh constituted, therefore, a positive day for Manchester United from a variety of perspectives, with their manager aptly summarising the performance as “how we want to see our team.”