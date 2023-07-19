Jonny Evans puts in solid defensive performance against Olympique Lyonnais on his second Man United debut



Manchester United star Jonny Evans put in a rock-solid display at the back as his side beat Lyon by a single goal today.

Donny Van de Beek’s second-half volley was enough to secure the win.

United travelled to Edinburgh to face French giants Lyon as part of the pre-season campaign. The shock inclusion in the squad named by Erik ten Hag was Jonny Evans.

The 35-year-old had been training at Carrington to keep fit as he searches for a new club following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League.

He seemingly impressed Ten Hag and the Dutchman’s coaching staff, who took up the option to sign him on a short-term contract to enable Evens to travel with United for pre-season.

Jonny Evans has played a game for Manchester United for the first time since 15th September 2015. That was 2865 days ago. Once a red…🔴 pic.twitter.com/M9rEh7oor8 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 19, 2023

The central defender came on in the second period of the game and slotted alongside Will Fish at the heart of the backline.

During the 45 minutes he was on the pitch Evans made two clearances.

He also blocked as many shots.

The Northern Ireland international made one interception and one tackle.

Evans delved into two ground duels and came out on top in one instance. Aerially, he won the one challenge he was required to contest.

He had 37 touches of the ball and managed an impressive 87% pass accuracy. Technically Evans showed his level through the one successful long ball he pinged to his teammates out of his two attempts.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

It has been suggested that nothing should be ruled out with regard to Evans staying at Old Trafford well into the upcoming season.

Ten Hag spoke to MUTV before the Lyon game and alluded to this himself.

The United boss said, “He came to train with us, to work on his fitness, and when I said: yeah, not all the players are in – internationals are out, still having their break, so I thought it was a good idea to help each other out. Jonny can work on his fitness and he can help us out.”

“The level, we know he is a really experienced player but also a very good person, a big personality, and I think he has big authority as well. He will help the young players especially. It is a benefit for both sides.”

If Evans goes on as he did against Lyon, he will undoubtedly put himself in a good position to be considered for an extended stay.

