Kobbie Mainoo and Matej Kovar show their worth in effortless display against Lyon



Manchester United secured their second pre-season victory on the trot as they beat Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon 1-0 at Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Once again the goal came in the second-half with Donny van de Beek scoring a fabulous volley from a fantastic cross from Daniel Gore from the right flank.

Must like the Leeds United game, the second-half team was composed mainly of academy stars while the first-half team consisted of first-team regulars and a few young stars hoping for a breakthrough.

Mainoo impressed again

Manager Erik ten Hag tried a few tactical tweaks like playing Amad Diallo on the right and Antony on the left while pushing Hannibal Mejbri forward.

But it was further back where two youngsters in particular shone brightest and proved their calibre and now the manager has a choice to make with regards to their future.

Kobbie Mainoo was once again deployed as the defensive midfielder and he kept things neat and tidy and showed maturity beyond his years.

He was a solid presence during transitional moments, helping his defenders out with his positioning and his passing was crisp as usual.

With a lot of talk surrounding the possible acquisition of Sofyan Amrabat in case midfield duo Scott McTominay and Fred do depart, the 18-year-old proved he could be an able deputy for Casemiro if given the chance.

Goalkeeper Matej Kovar played the whole 90 minutes and while he was hardly called upon to make s save, he once again impressed with his passing.

The 23-year-old never looked fazed even when the opposition players pressed high and always seemed to find the right pass.

Kovar’s impressing passing

His long and short passing was impressive as he used both his feet in equal measure. Talks of Tom Heaton potentially being allowed to leave could hand Kovar the chance to become the reserve keeper.

There are talks that Japanese youth prospect Zion Suzuki is likely to come in but based on current displays, Kovar definitely deserves a chance.

But whether he will be happy playing second-fiddle remains to be seen, especially on the wake of winning the league with Sparta Prague last season.

Both young stars will have to contend with much tougher tests when they travel to the United States for the pre-season tour but if they come out shining, a huge opportunity could be beckoning.