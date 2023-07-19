Kobbie Mainoo starts for Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais



Mason Mount is once again in the Manchester United starting line-up for today’s friendly against Olympique Lyonnais at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.

Kobbie Mainoo will start the game alongside him in midfield.

📋 Presenting your XI for matchday two of pre-season! ✌️#MUFC || #MUTV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 19, 2023

Czech starlet Matej Kovar also has the honour of starting for Manchester United. Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson are unavailable, Jack Butland and David de Gea have left the club and Andre Onana has not yet joined.

However, Kovar’s selection ahead of Nathan Bishop speaks volumes for the esteem in which Ten Hag holds the 23 year old, who won the Czech super league with Sparta Prague last year.

United’s back four is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Alvaro Fernandez.

Joining Mainoo and Mount in midfield is Hannibal.

Up front, Antony returns and he lines up alongside Amad Diallo and Jadon Sancho.

Although the players who had been on international duty have been back in training since Saturday, none are ready to start the game.

Defensive reinforcements on the bench are Bishop, 17-year-old keeper Elyth Harrison, short-term contract holder Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Marc Jurado and Brandon Williams.

Midfield options include Fred, Dan Gore, Isaak Hansen-Aaroen, Omari Forson and Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman returns after a long lay-off after a horror tackle from Reading’s Andy Carroll ruled him out for the latter part of last season.

Forward bench options are Noam Emeran, who dazzled against Leeds United on his debut last week, and Joe Hugill, who scored for United in the same game.