Kobbie Mainoo’s midfield masterclass shows Erik ten Hag already has Casemiro’s alternative



Manchester United made it two wins from two as they edged past Olympique Lyon 1-0 in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The goal came in the second-half courtesy a fantastic volley from Donny van de Beek from an equally brilliant cross from the right flank by Daniel Gore.

As usual, manager Erik ten Hag played quite a few academy graduates and while most of them impressed, it was once again Kobbie Mainoo who shone brightest.

Mainoo shines

He was selected as the defensive midfielder of the first-half XI and he showed just why the Dutch manager should back him instead of trying to get Sofyan Amrabat by paying big money.

The 18-year-old had 48 touches of the ball and finished the game with an impressive pass completion rate of 94 per cent with 33 passes finding a teammate out of 35 attempts.

Mainoo attempted one dribble and completed it successfully while also finishing the game with one successful long ball out of two tries.

He kept things simple in the middle of the pitch and displayed maturity beyond his years in the way he successfully screened the defence and dropped back to provide an additional body when trying to play out from the back.

What was impressive was the way he defended the space during transitions and that can be gauged from the fact that he made two interceptions and won one out of two ground duels.

The United academy graduate also made two blocks and was the second-highest rated United player in the first-half as per Sofascore with a score of 7 behind only Amad Diallo.

ETH has plans for Mainoo

Mainoo was also impressive against Leeds in the first pre-season game and his displays in the last few games coupled with last season’s exploits will no doubt impress the United boss.

The Peoples Person has already reported that Ten Hag likes the player and plans to utilise him in the coming season rather than loaning him out.

He was named in the pre-season tour squad and that suggests how highly the manager thinks of him.

But with plans to recruit Amrabat, it remains to be seen whether Mainoo gets the required chances or not. He can certainly be an able Casemiro deputy if Ten Hag chooses him.