Man United announce travelling squad for USA tour



Manchester United have announced their travelling squad for their upcoming tour of the United States, which starts with a match against Arsenal in New Jersey on Saturday.

Six academy stars make the trip although some will consider themselves unlucky not to have made the cut, including Matej Kovar, who has kept two clean sheets in one and a half games for United so far this pre-season, and Noam Emeran, who was man of the match against Leeds in last Wednesday’s friendly.

Also absent are Eric Bailly and Alex Telles, both of whom look certain to be leaving the club. Telles is very close to a move to Al-Nassr after the clubs agreed a £4 million deal yesterday.

Despite playing against Lyon today, Brazilian midfielder Fred misses the trip with what the club’s official website describes as “a personal issue” before adding that “he is expected to join up with the rest of the squad shortly.”

Other players who have been linked to summer exits do make the trip, including goalkeeper Dean Henderson, centre back Harry Maguire, midfielders Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek and forward Anthony Elanga.

Henderson is something of a surprise, having been closely linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan.

Pending new signing Andre Onana is likely to join the squad as soon as his transfer has been finalised and he has a visa.

Rhys Bennett and Tyrell Malacia miss the trip through injury.

The nine academy stars to board the plane are Radek Vitek, Nathan Bishop, Alvaro Fernandez, Dan Gore, Kobbie Mainoo, Hannibal, Amad, Facu Pellistri and Omari Forson.

The rest of the squad is: Tom Heaton, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Following the Arsenal clash, United face Wrexham in San Diego, Real Madrid in Houston and Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

There then follows two more warm-ups back at Old Trafford against Lens and Athletic Bilbao before the season kicks off in earnest against Wolves on August 14th.