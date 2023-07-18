Manchester United are no longer actively looking to loan out Mason Greenwood



As it stands, Manchester United are not actively looking to let Mason Greenwood leave on loan this summer.

Greenwood has not played a game for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

All charges were eventually dropped with the Crown Prosecution Service stating they could no longer move forward with the case as key witnesses withdrew.

United have been conducting their own internal investigation into the matter and a decision based on the findings of this inquiry is expected soon.

Last month, The Athletic hinted that the Red Devils are intent on keeping the 21-year-old contracted to the club and could explore loan options for one season so as to avoid dealing with the public blow-back that would arise out of immediately re-integrating him into the team.

While the sporting department at Old Trafford would welcome Greenwood with open arms, United’s commercial partners are leaning towards completely cutting ties with the forward.

Club officials have the difficult task of taking all this into account while also taking on board the opinions of the players, women’s team and members of staff.

The Peoples Person covered a report which mentioned that Atalanta and Juventus were seriously considering taking on Greenwood temporarily.

Links to Atalanta were especially strong with United in the middle of talks with la Dea over Rasmus Hojlund, who is Ten Hag’s number one target for the striker position.

However, according to The Athletic, the Serie A outfit are not too enthusiastic about adding Greenwood to their ranks.

Amidst all this, Laurie Whitwell explains that letting the academy graduate head out on loan could be off the cards.

“United have been looking at potential loan deals for Greenwood, and his name came up in discussions with Atalanta,” Whitwell said.

“United are trying to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side. But sources close to Atalanta have played down the prospects of a move for Greenwood. United are not now proactively exploring loan options.

“Greenwood has been training privately for several months with the full knowledge of United, in an effort to maintain fitness.”

The Bradford-born star was not included in the 20-time English champions’ travelling squad that flew to Edinburgh to face Lyon on Wednesday.

As per Whitwell, his name is not on the list of players who will take part in the team’s pre-season tour to the United States.

