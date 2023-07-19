

Manchester United beat Olympique Lyon 1-0 in Edinburgh in their second pre-season game. Here are our player ratings from the clash-

(A score of 6 is around average)

Matej Kovar 8- Not much to do but continued his good form on the ball with some composed passes. Confident in coming out of his area to sweep. Arguably already a Premier League-level player.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7.5- Another assured defensive performance and his overlapping game is ever-improving. Arguably clear of Diogo Dalot on current form.

Raphael Varane 6.5- Serene presence in the middle except for getting caught on the ball once. No fuss in defensive duties, and calm in ball progression, Varane is finally becoming the player United thought they were buying.

Lisandro Martinez 9- Didn’t look like it was his first game after a big injury. Increasingly becoming Mr Dependable for United. Scrappy in the tackle, and supreme in passing.

Alvaro Fernandez 6- Showed off his attacking game at times with some cute passes and tried to play the inverted role as well. Needs to add defensive solidity to his game as he could have given away a penalty.

Hannibal 8- In the middle of things, as always. Had a lot of freedom to find spaces on the pitch and looked good in an industrious performance. In true Hannibal fashion, would have gotten booked if it wasn’t a friendly.

Kobbie Mainoo 8.5- Clear that he belongs. A prime contender to be this year’s Alejandro Garnacho. Started attacks from deep, threw himself in front of shots, and kept the ball ticking otherwise. United might not need to spend on another midfielder.

Mason Mount 5.5- Didn’t play much last season so the rust is clear to see. Not in sync with his new teammates yet as one-twos and flicks were finding nobody. Expect more from him.

Antony 6- Another injury returnee but showed the same game as last year. Secure in possession, tracked back, but severely lacking finishing ability. Missed a guilt-edged chance.

Amad 7.5- Ridiculously silky in possession but should have scored. United would be remiss to send him on loan again. Has outshined Sancho in both games and Antony here.

Sancho 5- More confident in his dribbling and made some nice passes but the player who thrilled everyone at Dortmund has disappeared. Improved from the Leeds game but that’s not a high bar.

Substitutes:

Marc Jurado 6- Showed the willingness to be an overlapping option but needs work on his defensive game. A loan like Alvaro Fernandez at Preston last season is the best choice.

Will Fish 6- An able partner to Evans and barely had anything to do in a comfortable half.

Jonny Evans 7- Played the ball out beautifully and was a threat at set-pieces. A comfortable return in defence for the academy graduate.

Brandon Williams 6- An unassuming return to the team as most attacks in the second half were from the right. Will probably leave permanently this summer.

Dan Gore 9- Find of the pre-season so far. Great cross for Donny van de Beek’s goal and extremely press-resistant in midfield. Covered every blade of grass.

Donny van de Beek 7.5- Shouted out of relief after scoring with a clinical volley upon returning from injury. Might save his United career this pre-season.

Fred 7.5- If this was an audition to put himself in the shopping window, this performance will have done no harm.

Isak Hansen Aaroen 7- Tidy in possession and had a good shot at goal. Might have done enough to earn himself an Amad-like loan in the Championship.

Omari Forson 5.5- Impressed the least among all academy prospects in pre-season so far. Another season with the U21s beckons.

Joe Hugill 7.5- Proving himself to be more than just a goalscorer with a proper striker’s display. Linked play well and provided a focal point missing in the first half.

