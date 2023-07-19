Manchester United to submit formal Rasmus Hojlund bid



Manchester United are reportedly ready to make Atalanta a formal offer for the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag has been looking to add some much-needed firepower up front, with the signing of an out-and-out striker this summer.

Several names have been touted including the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Unfortunately, United have found their recruitment drive hampered by a lack of funds.

This has meant that Ten Hag has turned his attention away from the more established names to lower profile players such as the 20-year-old Hojlund, who the club values at around €35m.

Unfortunately, Atalanta do not appear to share United’s valuation of the player and have reportedly already rejected an initial offer at that valuation.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (today’s paper edition, p.16), United plan to submit a formal bid for Hojlund immintently.

“The official advance is about to arrive: United are preparing their (first) official offer,” Gazzetta says.

“A matter of days, maybe hours, for the offensive. And just to avoid asking the player about such a “hot” topic, yesterday the Nerazzurri preferred to avoid the planned appointment with the fans at the official store.”

According to the Gazzetta report, United have already agreed on terms with Hojlund’s representatives, and the remaining hurdle is the matter of an agreement between the two clubs.

It will only help matters that Hojlund happens to be represented by the same agents as Erik ten Hag, which has meant that there is significant pressure from the player’s side to push the move through.

United have now expended close to £100m on the signings of Onana and Mason Mount who arrived much earlier in the transfer window.

The club will hope to squeeze as much as possible of the remnants of its reported £150m budget by landing Hojlund at a reasonable fee.

