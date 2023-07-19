Marcel Sabitzer scores five goals for Bayern Munich in pre-season friendly

Manchester United’s plans to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign is gathering pace with multiple signings being worked on.

Andre Onana is following Mason Mount through the doors at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag looking to bridge the gap between themselves and title winners Manchester City.

The United boss is looking to add further quality to his midfield with Sofyan Amrabat the reported target should the relevant funds be raised with player outgoings.

Marcel Sabitzer spent the second half of last season on loan at Old Trafford and his performances indicated that a permanent move could be on the cards.

However, the Austrian international has since moved back to parent club Bayern Munich, playing in a pre-season for them on Tuesday .

As reported by The Express, Sabitzer caught the eye in Bayern’s 27-0 demolition of ninth tier German side FC Rottach-Egern.

The 29-year-old scored five times in the second half for the German champions, who led by an incredible 18 goals to nil at half-time.

Sabitzer scored the first five goals of the game after the restart, including a clever backheel flick which put Bayern 23 goals in front.

All of Sabitzer’s goals came from runs into the box, highlighting his eye for goal even if against far inferior opponents.

United appeared to have dropped a hint that Sabitzer was set to extend his stay in Manchester after having his name available to print on the back of the new home shirt.

However, United are yet to approach the German giants regarding the permanent transfer of Sabitzer and it looks as though a deal might be unlikely at this point.

Barcelona and AS Roma are among clubs who have expressed an interest in signing the Austrian this window.