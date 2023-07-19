Mason Mount produces a consistent performance as Manchester United defeat Olympique Lyonnais

Manchester United continued their 100% start to their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 victory over Lyon at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh today.

While Donny van de Beek stole the show with his winning goal in the second half, the first 45 saw new midfield signing Mason Mount take to the field for a second time in a United shirt.

With 56% possession, it was United who dictated most of the play as Mount slotted behind Jadon Sancho as a central attacking midfielder.

Mount exhibited a strong passing game, successfully completing 21 out of his 22 passes for a 95% pass completion rate.

Despite being subbed off at halftime, the 24 year old led both teams in the long ball department, completing two out of his three attempted crosses.

He also performed well at times under pressure, linking up with Amad Diallo late in the first half to maintain possession on the edge of the Lyon’s box despite mounting defensive pressure.

In defence, the new signing showed urgency, being quick to track back in support of United’s back four.

Still, Mount underperformed in terms of his tackling and jockeying, winning just one of his three ground duels and one of his two aerial duels.

Shooting was yet another area where the Red Devils’ new midfielder left a lot to be desired.

Minutes before the half time whistle, Mount took a free kick from the edge of the box which he bent around the wall only to collide with another defender standing on the inside.

He also blasted a close-range shot over the bar late in the first half, meaning that he went without registering a shot on target for the entire game.

Ultimately, Mount’s performance fell largely in line with his first United appearance against Leeds United.

As was the case in his last outing, his passing and linkup play proved consistently strong, however, he’ll undoubtedly need to improve his shooting and set-piece accuracy in order to become that well-rounded and explosive attacking midfielder that he has proven to be in the past.

(stats via Sofascore)