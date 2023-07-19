Match report: Manchester United 1-0 Olympique Lyonnais



Manchester United have beaten Olympique Lyon 1-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Donny van de Beek, returning from injury, got the only goal of the game though exciting performances from academy graduates, Hannibal and Gore, to name a few, added spark to the game.

The first chance came for Antony. A poor clearance from Lopez found its way to Hannibal, who generated the attack but Lopez made up for his mistake by producing a good save.

Moments later and Amad had a chance but his shot from six yards out was pushed over the bar by Lopez, who was having a busy opening five minutes.

United were dominant but weren’t clinical enough with their finishing.

Lyon were not without their chances though, former Arsenal man Lacazette crossed into the box but Red Devils keeper Kovar got a glove to it.

His next chance was luckily off target as it went wide of the post.

Mount was keen to impress again after his debut last week but a shot just before the end of the half flew over the bar.

At the other end Sarr’s bicycle kick was well wide.

The two sides headed in all square at the break.

Four minutes into the restart and the breakthrough came from an unlikely source. Gore delivered a great cross for Van de Beek to hook out of the air and smash into the back of the net.

The Netherlands international let out a huge roar of relief after several frustrating years at United.

Youngster, Hansen-Aaroen was keen to get on the score sheet as Fred burst through the midfield and fed the ball through to him, but as he looked for the bottom corner the Lyon keeper got down low to turn it wide.

Despite the goal coming in the second half, the game had lost momentum after all the substitutions, but there was some promising performances out there, particularly from the youngsters.

Fred had United’s final shot of the game from a free kick within shooting range but he blasted it over the bar.

Team: Kovar, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez, Mount, Hannibal, Mainoo, Antony, Sancho, Amad

2nd half: Kovar, Fred, Evans, Williams, Van de Beek, Gore, Fish, Hugill, Jurado, Hansen-Aaroen, Forson

