Newcastle ‘s grip on Axel Disasi transfer tightens as Man United dither



Manchester United’s interest in Axel Disasi appears to be at increasing risk of an imminent hijack.

The 26-year-old centre-back is under contract with AS Monaco but has drawn significant interest from both Man United and Newcastle.

Disasi is one of several centre-backs United have particularly looked into this summer, in a bid to replace Harry Maguire and provide a backup to Lisandro Martinez.

Disasi would be an excellent fit for the Premier League – as both United and Newcastle have noticed.

He is athletic and good on the ball, which makes him suited to Erik ten Hag’s preferred tactics while offering a commanding presence at the back, with his imposing 6’3″ frame.

As The Peoples Person has previously reported, talks have been ongoing between United and Monaco with United thought to have had a free run at the player.

However, the Reds have, so far, declined to act, perhaps owing to a mix of factors.

It is known that the club has a limited transfer budget of 150m before sales, which Erik ten Hag may prefer to spend in other areas of the pitch.

There is also the fact that Harry Maguire has decided to stay and fight for his place in the coming season – despite reportedly being asked to leave by Ten Hag – which means United are already fully staffed in defence.

Newcastle have exploited United’s reticence, as The Peoples Person has previously reported, by entering into talks with the player, and agreeing on personal terms.

The move has now picked up some momentum, with the Magpies having entered into talks with Monaco, as Football Insider reports.

The clubs are yet to agree on a fee, which leaves United with some room for renewed interest.

