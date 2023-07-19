Wayne Rooney backs Marcus Rashford to reach Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland’s level



Wayne Rooney is thousands of miles away from Old Trafford but he has his finger on the pulse of everything major happening at the club.

On the eve of the MLS All-Star Game against Arsenal, The Mirror quoted Rooney saying that Marcus Rashford can reach the levels of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe if he can “get Manchester United back to winning titles”.

He said that Rashford has now shown that he can score goals but contributing to team success is the natural next step, one which he backed him to do.

““He is one of the parts of the jigsaw but also someone who could be the main man, the main player for Manchester United,” he told The Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

“He had a fantastic season. The challenge for Marcus now is to do it for the next five, six, seven years and really take his legacy to a new level. Because he is a player who could quite easily go and break my goalscoring record.”

Rashford has been the talking point recently after he signed a new five-year deal at the club in the region of £325k/week.

It puts him amongst the highest earners at the club and the Wythenshawe prodigy has stressed that he will do everything in his power to do justice to the shirt.

He scored 30 goals last season to get to his best-ever tally as United won the League Cup but fell short in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Armed with new signings in Mason Mount and potentially Andre Onana for starters, he will hope to be a talismanic presence in the next great United squad.

Rooney said that the next five years will be important for Rashford’s legacy at the club, which is the length of time his new contract runs.

Even if United sign Rasmus Hojlund, the onus of goalscoring will be on Rashford’s shoulders as a senior and established member of the squad.

This team’s success or failure depends on him to a large degree and the step from being a fan-favourite at the club to legend is dependent on team accolades now.

Rooney backed manager Erik ten Hag as the right man to bring those trophies, crediting him with trying to “create a squad and mentality”.

United’s record goalscorer might get to meet Rashford and Ten Hag when United travel to the USA for their pre-season schedule which contains marquee games against Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Wrexham.

