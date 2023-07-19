Wayne Rooney says Mason Greenwood needs to leave Manchester United to get back to playing football

The complex issue of Mason Greenwood’s future in football is set to reach a head in the coming weeks with the Manchester United forward back in individual training, outside of the club.

Greenwood has not been introduced back into Erik ten Hag’s squad with the internal investigation to the charges brought against him still ongoing.

The 21-year-old was accused of attempted rape, assault and coercive control toward his partner at the start of last year.

The charges have since been dropped after key witnesses withdrew their involvement from the trail.

As reported by The Athletic, United legend Wayne Rooney has spoken out on Greenwood’s situation saying the forward needs to get back playing football as soon as he can.

“It leaves Mason Greenwood in a position where he is stuck (the investigation). So for Mason, it’s a bad position to be in because I’m sure he just wants to play football. He needs to get back playing because it has been a long time,” said Rooney

Rooney then said it’s likely that Greenwood’s future will be outside of United, given the backlash that would come the club’s way should they reinstate the player.

“For the club, its image and ensuring they make the right decisions, it’s almost a catch 22. I think the best thing for Mason now is to get out of the club and go and develop somewhere else.

With everything that has happened and how long the internal investigation has taken, it’s probably got to a place now where Mason just needs to go and play and to try and get his career back on track,” he said.

United’s record goalscorer then admitted it’s a difficult situation for both parties and isn’t surprised that the club are taking their time with making a decision.

“It’s a difficult position for Mason but for the club as well. You have to make sure you get to the right decision before moving forward and it looks like they’re really struggling to get to that place,” he added.

No announcement has been made by United on Greenwood’s immediate future but a loan deal that looked most likely is now reportedly off the cards.

Erik ten Hag hasn’t had the opportunity to pick Greenwood since his arrival at the club and will continue to prepare his squad without the Englishman.