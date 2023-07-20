Andre Onana posts heartfelt goodbye message to Inter Milan supporters as he joins Man United



Andre Onana has sent an emotional farewell message to Inter Milan fans as he prepares to start a new adventure with Manchester United.

After weeks of haggling and negotiation, United finally reached an agreement with the Serie A outfit over Onana’s move to Old Trafford.

Yesterday, the Cameroonian travelled to England where he successfully completed his medical.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that the player had already signed his contract and all is set for him to be announced as the latest arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

He was recently pictured at an airport on his way to the United States to link up with his new teammates for the club’s pre-season tour.

📍 Manchester Airport Andre Onana is on his way to the US! Official announcement pending… pic.twitter.com/nxqhyF5SeH — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) July 20, 2023

Onana has taken to social media where he issued a statement confirming his transfer to the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old wrote, “I never imagined that a farewell would be so hard. A year ago I became a Nerazzurro, many people told me that this club and this city had something special.”

“Now I can confirm it. In my first days as a Nerazzurro I realised that this is a family, that being Interisti is a way of understanding life.”

“I fell in love with San Siro, la Curva and the city. Now the circumstances are right for me to start a new journey in Manchester. I do it with great enthusiasm, but knowing that I will miss you. Eternal gratitude to all the Interisti. You make this club great.”

He finished off by saying, “Maybe one day our paths will cross again, but now it’s time to face new challenges and cheer you on from afar. Players come and go, but the club always remains, and Inter is above everything and everyone.”

André Onana says goodbye to Inter fans and finally announces his move to Man United. 🔴✨ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ecUPNt2eTY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2023

He also posted a video on Instagram.

Andrè Onana bids farewell to Inter in an emotional video that he posted on Instagram 👏 pic.twitter.com/oMWoGTIwqp — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) July 20, 2023

As United played against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday, fans were treated to just how big of a difference a modern shot-stopper can make with Matej Kovar between the sticks.

Onana is easily one of the best in the business in this respect and the expectation is that he will significantly raise the team’s performance levels.

